Taylor Swift seemingly lets slip new nickname for boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been romantically linked since September 2023

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finally have nicknames for each other.

Over the weekend, the international pop sensation was back in the stadium to support her NFL star boyfriend for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Peckers game, when she seemingly yelled out “Trav.”

A fan video circulating X (previously Twitter) showed Swift mouthing the words, “Come on, Trav” as others around her also cheered from a VIP booth at Lambeau Field in Kansas City.

The multi-award-winning musician – who just finished the South American leg of her Eras Tour – sported the Chief’s colour, matching in red with pal Brittany Mahomes.



The simple romantic gesture was enough to send fans into a frenzy on social media, especially those who have been following their romance since it first sparked in September.

“Y’all acting as if I can move on from this 'come on Trav' I’m dying here,” one Swelce shipper wrote on X.

“She’s so supporting gf I’m never getting over it,” wrote another.

Notably, Kelce let slip his own pet name for Swift just a few days ago during his New Heights podcast with elder brother Jason Kelce.

As Jason teased his younger brother about Swift double-tapping a post about him breaking a huge record, Kelce’s voice softened as he blushed and said, “Thanks, Tay.”