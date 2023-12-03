Karan Johar bags Vanguard Director Award at Red Sea Film Festival

Karan Johar received a prestigious Variety International Vanguard Director Award for his notable contribution to cinema at the third edition of the Red Sea Film Festival 2023.
Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood filmmaker penned an emotional note to mark this incredible achievement.
He wrote, "As we draw closer to the end of the year, I feel an extreme sense of gratitude. Today, the honour of the Variety International Vanguard Director Award was presented to me - and I felt an indelible sense of pride, joy & assurance."
The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director said it is a moment of pride for him because he represented his country on a global level.
Johar continued, "Joy because I get to make stories, from the director & producer’s chair that the world sees and celebrates. And assurance that the best is indeed, yet to come."
He added that the magic of cinema, stories and the love of the audience is something that will always leave an impact on him.
"Thank you for this, the sweetest end to the year! @variety @redseafilm," he concluded.
On the professional front, Johar last directed blockbuster movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.
