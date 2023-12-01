Paris Hilton shares why she decided to use ‘surrogate’ for her pregnancies

Paris Hilton shares her views on surrogacy in her new show

Paris Hilton has recently shared why she decided to use a surrogate for her pregnancies.



Speaking at the premiere episode of Paris in Love season 2, the reality star confessed, “Surrogacy was a difficult decision to make.”

Hilton continued, “I would have loved that experience of growing the baby in your tummy and feeling the kicks and all of those exciting moments, but my life has just been so public.”

“So even though the baby is biologically mine and Carter's, we decided to have a surrogate carry him,” she added.

Hilton’s husband Carter Reum also addressed the vision for family’s future, saying, “Now having a family with Paris, we want our family to grow up and be normal and not always be known as Paris Hilton's children.”

“We have to think about safety. When we go to the farmer’s market, it's one thing if someone stops and asks Paris for a photo. It's a whole other thing with the baby in tow in a stroller,” remarked the reality star.

He pointed out, “I don't think we know everything the journey's gonna throw at us, but we're just gonna tackle it as we go.”

Earlier, Hilton talked about her new reality series, which is streaming on Peacock, adding, “You get to experience a really in-depth look into my life and what a fun mom I am and how much love that I have to give and how I am very hardworking.”