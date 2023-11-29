Taylor Swift's fans come up with bizarre theories about new romance

Taylor Swift's transition from a Philadelphia Eagles fan to a Kansas City Chiefs supporter has attracted a lot of attention since her connection with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce came to light.



Swift, a Philadelphia native, has never shied away from discussing her heritage and personal tastes. She explained a line from one of her songs, "With my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door," in a moving moment at a May concert. She said, "Yes, I'm from Philadelphia."

The singer-songwriter clarified that the reference was to the rock group Eagles and emphasised her devotion to the Philadelphia Eagles, saying, "Of course, it's the team."

But when she started dating Travis Kelce, the dynamics of her NFL allegiance took an intriguing turn. Although this romance involves the Kansas City Chiefs, it's interesting to note that it also maintains her relationship with the Eagles because Travis Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, is an Eagle. For Swift, this relationship offers a special combination of allegiances.

Swifties, the devoted followers of Taylor Swift, just uncovered an interesting anecdote that goes back to her romance with Travis. Swift was shown in a 2015 photo posted on Twitter by former backup quarterback Chase Daniel of the Chiefs, sporting an 89-number jersey. Many fans were taken aback by this, which made them wonder if Swift had any connections to the Chiefs before her romance with Kelce.

With comparisons to a line from Swift's song "Invisible String," which alluded to a fate-related relationship between Swift and the Chiefs, the revelation prompted a barrage of fan comments. The supporters' excitement was increased when Daniel attested to the photo's validity.

Taylor Swift's transformation from an ardent Eagles supporter to a Chiefs fan is something Travis Kelce and the NFL are quite grateful about.



