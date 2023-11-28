Karan Johar celebrates 20 years of ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ with heartfelt tribute

Karan Johar pens a heartfelt note to celebrate 20 years of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'

Bollywood’s iconic movie Kal Ho Naa Ho completed 20 years of its release today on November 28, 2023.



Karan Johar, director of a 2003 blockbuster film, marked the notable milestone with a heartfelt note on Instagram.



The filmmaker shared heart touching clips from his love triangle story and wrote, "This film has been such an emotional journey for me and perhaps for all of us, if I have gathered over the many years."



The romantic musical drama featured a star-studded cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

Karan showered love and praise on the entire cast and crew of the movie for making it a big hit.



He continued, "To bring such a stellar star cast together with a story that has a beating heart…it’s all kudos to the entire cast and team behind the camera for making Kal Ho Naa Ho still beat strong and within everyone’s hearts."



The renowned director remembered his late father Yash Johar, saying, "For me, this was the last film that my father was a part of from the Dharma family…and it feels surreal to have his presence in every frame as I re-watch it even till today."



He expressed his immense gratitude towards his dad "for guiding us through everything & making stories that matter…and for always standing by what is right."

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the movie which was released in 2003 has a special place in people's hearts till now.

