Kim Kardashian suggests her daughter not hurt people’s feelings in being truthful

Kim Kardashian shares valuable advice to North on being too honest

Kim Kardashian has recently taught her 10-year-old daughter North not to hurt other people’s feeling when trying to be honest.



During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim could be seen sitting with North as she prepared her looks for Met Gala.

While talking about the design of her mother’s attire, North chimed in and said, “It could be just a little bit better.”

In a confessional, the SKIMS founder remarked, “This is just her vibe,” as she asked North “to be easy” on her.

However, North responded, “I'm not going to lie. I won't say it at all if you don't want me to. I'm not going to lie.”

Kim mentioned, “There's a way to be honest and not hurt people's feelings, so I want you to learn that. Because there's a way to say, ‘You know, I might not love that’.”

Meanwhile, Kim pointed out, “North won't lie, and that's amazing.”

“So, I'm trying to teach her you don't need to just jump in and annihilate people for no reason. There's a way to soften it up,” added the reality star.

In a confessional, Kim further said, “North can be really a tough critic and then she's the sweetest ever. She loves to plan surprises and she's the most thoughtful girl ever.”