Prince William's reign to end monarchy, predicts Harry and Meghan's pal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's friend claims about the future of the monarchy

Renowned author Omid Scobie, who's being dubbed as Meghan Markle's "mouthpiece", has made bombshell claims about the future of the monarchy, saying Prince William could be the 'last King as we know it'.

In his new scathing attack, Scobie shared his opinion on the monarchy’s "fight for survival" in his new bombshell book "Endgame", asserting that the royal family is "in crisis".

The author of Harry and Meghan has predicted in an interview with The Sunday Times magazine that King Charles III's eldest son could be the last king, claiming Prince George, William's eldest son who's second to the throne, will never become the king.

His words also appeared to confirm that Harry has no chance to take the British throne.

His new book, set to hit the shelves on November 27 (today), makes a series of claims, including one which refers to a rift between King Charles III and the Prince of Wales. He describes the two senior royals as having "clashing approaches and opinions".

He spoke to an unnamed source who reportedly claimed that Prince William views his dad as a "transitional monarch".

One extract states: "Their views, their outlooks, are very different, and I can see that becoming an issue over the years ahead. This is clearly a hatchet job. I don’t know the relationship between father and son but they have always seemed close to me."

He attacks the monarchy more broadly, calling it an "anachronistic, intolerant organisa­tion steeped in bigotry and privilege", The Sun reports.