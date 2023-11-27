King Charles ‘cannot be forced’ to reconcile with Prince Harry amid royal rift

The patience of the Royal Family appears to be wearing thin as King Charles is not budging in the rift between him and younger son, Prince Harry.

The feud between the father and son has deepened over the past few years especially after Harry and Meghan famously stepped back as senior members of the royal family and relocated to California in 2020.

While the Duke of Sussex had allegedly made several attempts to reconnect with the estranged royal family, Charles was the one member who did not budge from his position, suggested royal author Omid Scobie in his new book, Endgame.

Read More: Details of Prince Harry’s secret call to King Charles leaked

“It’s complex, but there’s increasing frustration from some of the wider circle of family members that Charles won’t just fix things for the sake of everyone,” a royal source claimed to Scobie, via Page Six.

Meanwhile, a pal of Harry, estranged brother of Prince William, revealed that the Duke reached out to his father to wish him Merry Christmas in 2022.

Read More: King Charles decides to give his son Harry another chance?

“It was an awkward conversation, but he knew if he didn’t make those first steps, there would never be any progress,” the pal explained. “There were no raised voices, no arguments … but the King was cold and brief rather than open to any proper dialogue.”

Despite the ongoing rift, there appear to be cracks in King Charles’ stubborn resolve, as he shared a ‘warm’ phone call with Prince Harry on his 75th birthday.