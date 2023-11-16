Details of Prince Harry’s secret call to King Charles leaked

King Charles has not seen his son Prince Harry since their brief encounter during the coronation in early May.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret conversation with King Charles III has been revealed, according to a new report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's have reportedly broke six months of silence toward the royal family and made a private phone call to the monarch to wish him a happy 75th birthday.

However, the details of the conversation between the Sussexes and the King have been leaked.

“The King was extremely busy but is polite and loves his son and his grandchildren, and not so mean that he would not take a call on his birthday,” a source told The Sun.



"There is still a long way to go to mend the rift created over many years — and the deeper issues caused by allegations in the Netflix series and Spare are not healed with a phone call," the insider told the outlet.

As per reports, the Tuesday’s phone call between the trio has melted the ice as they have vowed to "speak again soon".

King Charles has not seen his estranged son since their brief encounter during the coronation in early May. The father-son duo have allegedly not spoken face-to-face since the late Queen’s funeral last year in September.

However, several media outlets citing sources claim that Harry and his father King Charles did not speak on phone, adding that if the King had intention to talk to his son he would have invited him to attend his big event alongside other royals.