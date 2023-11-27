Meghan Markle ‘struggling’ to find suitable career amid royal rift

Meghan Markle 'finding employment' since royal departure

Meghan Markle, who stepped down as a senior working royal member in 2020, is seemingly finding it difficult to choose a suitable career option for her amid the ongoing rift with the royal family.



Royal author Omid Scobie recently appeared at The Times to promote his upcoming book Endgame where he shared that the Duchess of Duke is struggling to pick her upcoming venture.

He shared, "I still don’t quite understand what that business project will be because, as I spoke to people while writing the book, it changed about five times. So, we’ll see."



Omid further added that anything related to "business and philanthropy" would be Meghan's priority.



Notably, he further hinted at the former Suits star's return to acting.

Earlier, several reports claimed that Meghan might make a special appearance in the possible legal drama spin-off, as the Duchess recently revealed that she has been working on some exciting projects.



"...We have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun," she told Variety.

