Meghan Markle forced to make ‘big sacrifice’ for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle may be willing to make a big sacrifice on her part for the sake of her husband Prince Harry as he deals the ire of his royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been dealing with multiple blows to their business since the collapse of their Spotify deal which potentially put their multi-million Netflix deal in danger.

While the US-based couple is beginning to recuperate from the axed deal with new potential Hollywood project, the couple is reportedly in ‘panic mode’ regarding their careers.

Previously, a source told Closer magazine that King Charles’ younger son is determined for them to “stand on their own two feet” as he mulls over reconciliation with estranged father and brother, Prince William.

The insider shared that Harry and Meghan’s “royal currency is dwindling which is having a knock-on effect on their Hollywood careers” and they know “full-well that their success rests on their royal connections.”

Moreover, after they were snubbed by the King, who did not invite them to his 75th birthday, the Sussexes got a “huge wake-up call that the Royal Family is no longer prepared to put on a façade in a bid to fund their Hollywood lifestyles.”

Following this, Prince Harry had a ‘warm’ phone call with father after months of silence to wish him last week, per The Telegraph.

Sources told The Times that the conversation could be a “turning point” for the couple. Reports have also suggested that the father and son will be indulging in another call in the coming week.

While Meghan also reportedly jumped on a call with father-in-law, the duchess is secretly hoping that she would not have to travel to UK any time soon.