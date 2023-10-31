Prince Harry ‘resents’ giving up royal life for ‘uncompromising’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to clash over their plans as the Christmas and New Year holidays inch closer.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spent the past three Christmases away from UK, given that the couple shared strained ties with the Royal family, following their exit in 2020.

Now, reports have suggested that Prince Harry has been feeling ‘homesick’ which is why he has been yearning to get close to his family in his home country.

There is also speculation that the father-of-two is hoping to introduce his two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 2, to his family traditions, which Meghan is not willing to compromise on.

According to relationship expert Louella Alderson this is becoming a difficult conversation between the couple.

“It’s understandable that there may be some tension between Harry and Meghan over their Christmas plans,” she explained to The Mirror.

She suggested that Harry “may feel a sense of nostalgia and want to return to his home country for the holiday.”

“It would be natural for him to want to show his children the traditions and customs of his country and his upbringing,” and while Harry is not close with his immediate family, he still has old friends in the UK.

She also added that Meghan may feel more comfortable celebrating Christmas in the United States given her negative experiences, which is why Harry has “given up a lot” for her.

“Harry has given up a lot for Meghan and has appeared to put her needs and desires above his own at times, so it's understandable that he may feel a sense of resentment if she is not willing to do the same for him,” she explained.

“If they don't spend Christmas in the UK this year, then Meghan should be open to the possibility of spending future holidays in the UK.”