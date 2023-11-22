Paul Rudd reveals how he would reward himself after taxing regimen for Ant-Man role

Paul Rudd addresses strict regimen for the role of Ant-Man in Marvel movies

Paul Rudd has recently spilled the demanding training regimen he experienced while playing Ant-Man in the Marvel movies.



Speaking on the comedy food podcast Off Menu, Rudd shared what strict diet he had during his training period for superhero franchise and how he would reward himself at the time.

“When I was having to train for the Ant-Man movie, and I was on a very restrictive diet, my reward was sparkling water,” he told the hosts.

The Clueless star stated, “That’s how horrible that diet was. I was like, ‘Alright, I can have some sparkling water now, I’ve earned it.’”

Rudd disclosed, “I was training and working out so much that I would have a lot of sparkling water.”

When the host questioned, “Did it feel like a treat?” so the actor responded, “Yeah, it was great. It wasn’t flavoured, I wasn’t gonna go crazy.”

“Once you’re in it, it’s not too hard and I was fine with boring food,” remarked the 54-year-old.

Rudd believed that the diet actually gave him “tons of energy”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rudd discussed about comparing notes when working together on movies like Avengers: Infinity War or its follow-up Endgame.

“I mean, I think people kind of are,” mentioned the actor.

Rudd pointed out, “I also think I worked out harder than anyone, I would eat better than everyone, and I looked worse than all of them.”

“I had to work out all the time, eat perfectly, just to look kind of bad. Not even great,” added the actor.