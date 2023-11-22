Brendan Fraser to mesmerise audiences with next BIG ROLE in 'Rental Family’

'Rental Family' will be directed by Japanese filmmaker Hikari,

Brendan Fraser has chosen his first major film role since making a triumphant Hollywood comeback and securing an Oscar win.

Fraser who has received a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his comeback role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale last year, is all set to mesmerise fans with his next big role.

Now, the George Of The Jungle star is shifting back to comedy with a movie titled Rental Family, centered around an American actor in Tokyo, as reported by Deadline.

The film explores the phenomenon of rental families, which originated in 1990s Japan, where lonely individuals hire actors to portray fake loved ones in their actual lives.

In this upcoming movie, Brendan portrays an actor facing a floundering career, prompting him to take on a role as the quintessential American in a Tokyo rental family company.

Brendan deliberately took his time selecting a follow-up project to The Whale, a decision further delayed by Hollywood strikes.

However, he was reportedly drawn to the enticing script of Rental Family and has agreed to star in it, with filming set to commence in Japan next spring.

Prior to The Whale, Brendan had already completed filming on Martin Scorsese's new movie, Killers Of The Flower Moon, where he plays a supporting role alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Rental Family will be directed by Japanese filmmaker Hikari, known for helming three episodes of the Netflix show Beef.