Kanye West drops new song ‘Vultures' with controversial lyrics

Kanye West's new song is not yet available on streaming services

American rapper Kanye West has returned with a new song, ‘Vultures’, which includes lyrics sure to stir more controversy.

The new song, which which is his first new song since a raft of antisemitism allegations in 2020, features Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Durk and Bump J.



He appeared to be doubling down on his sentiments, addressing his controversial comments head-on with incendiary lyrics, including, "How am I antisemitic? I just fu***d a Jewish b***h."

Kanye's new song, which is not yet available on streaming services, was debuted on the radio station WPWX Power 92 Chicago on Friday night (November 17).



Kim Kardashian's ex-husband directly addressed the accusations before potentially adding fuel to them. It is yet to be seen whether or not the track will appear on Kanye and Ty’s forthcoming joint album, which Ty recently said was set to arrive "real soon".

Elsewhere in the song, the 45-year-old appears to slam his former manager Scooter Braun.

Accusations of antisemitism were first levelled against West in October 2022 after he said that he would go "death con 3 on Jewish People", whom he claims have a link with black people.



Adidas officially cut ties with West in October 2022 in light of Anti-Semitic remarks he made on social media. The rapper denied that his statements were Anti-Semitic, claiming the term was "not factual": "I don’t believe in that term."



An ex-staffer at TMZ has also claimed that Kanye West once praised "Hitler and the Nazis" during an interview with the site.