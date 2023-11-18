Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori marriage heading to divorce?

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori are reportedly taking a 'breather' in their relationship

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, have allegedly hit a pause on their relationship following an intervention.

According to an insider cited by The US Sun, the rapper, 46, and the Australian native, 28 are spending time apart since mid-October after Censori returned from her solo trip from Down Under.

“Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision,” the insider said of Censori.

A report by Daily Mail previously claimed that Censori’s family and friends expressed concern over how he treats her and are pressuring her to leave Ye.

Read More: Bianca Censori escapes Kanye West's grasp, confronted by friends in secret 'intervention'

The Flashing Lights rapper married his Yeezy architectural designer in December of 2022, just one month after his divorce from ex Kim Kardashian was finalised.

“Kanye said they’ve been taking a breather since mid-October and his only focus right now is the music. He’s really keen to get this new record out with Ty Dollar $ign,” the source told The Sun.

“He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye.

The insider added that Ye has been “a lot happier and more focused with her around,” but the relationship has “taken its toll on her a bit, with everyone having their opinion.”