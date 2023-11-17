Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara hurts father Brad Pitt?

Angelina and Brad share four children together

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, might have hurt his father after her recent move during her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority induction ceremony.

The 18-year-old confidently introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie, deliberately omitting 'Pitt' from her last name. This move, which appeared to be a veiled message towards her father, did not go unnoticed by social media users.

In a 2011 confession, the Meet Joe Black actor disclosed that Zahara’s adoption changed his outlook on life.

Brad confessed that he felt a profound connection with baby Zahara right after taking her into his arms.

"I have seen children suffer far beyond what we experience in America — like our oldest daughter [Zahara]," discussed Brad getting candid about Zahara's Ethiopian origin.

Brad’s deep affection for Zahara can hurt him a lot after her daughter introduces herself as Zahara Marley Jolie.

Observant Twitter users quickly picked up on Zahara's choice of name during the ceremony. One user remarked, “I wasn’t gonna say anything, but I definitely peeped that Zahara left Pitt off her last name.”



Another echoed the sentiment, highlighting that Zahara identified herself as 'Jolie,' not 'Jolie-Pitt.'

The decision by Zahara to exclude 'Pitt' from her last name was interpreted by some as a deliberate omission, suggesting that Brad Pitt did not “deserve a mention” in this significant moment of her life.

A fan expressed approval of Zahara's decision, praising Angelina Jolie's role as a “single” mom and expressing pleasure in Zahara's emphasis on 'Jolie.'

This incident draws parallels to reports about Maddox, Zahara's older brother, who is said to use 'Jolie' instead of 'Jolie-Pitt' in non-legal documents, as previously reported by Us Weekly.

Angelina, 48, and Brad, 59, who began their relationship in 2005 and separated in 2016, share four other children — Pax, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. Despite being declared legally single in 2019, their custody battle remains unresolved.