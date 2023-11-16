Billie Eilish faces backlash for 'victim mentality'

Fans labeled Billie Eilish's comments about men's body image issues as 'tone deaf'

Fans are labeling Billie Eilish as the bad guy after some body-shaming remarks in her latest interview.

In her recent Variety cover story, the Grammy-winning singer, 21, opened up about the “unfair” realities of being a young woman in the public eye, especially in terms of double standards when it comes to body image issues.

“Nobody ever says a thing about men’s bodies,” the young musician posited. “If you’re muscular, cool. If you’re not, cool. If you’re rail thin, cool. If you have a dad bod, cool. If you’re pudgy, love it!” she ranted.

The Ocean Eyes songstress further noted that when it comes to men’s body standards, “Everybody’s happy with it. You know why? Because girls are nice.”

“They don’t give a f**k because we see people for who they are!” she declared.

But however well-intentioned Eilish’s comments might have been, fans were far from pleased, labeling her wording as “tone deaf” on X (previously Twitter).

“This generations [sic] obsession with not only being a victim, but making sure no one else is more of a victim then [sic] them is unprecedented. How tone deaf can someone be?” one critic voiced.

“Truth is both women AND men have experienced body dysmorphia at some point in their lives,” another pointed out.

“Celebrities are so out of touch from reality its [sic] actually hilarious,” a third condemned.