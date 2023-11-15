Matthew Perry left Jennifer Aniston crying for good

Jennifer Aniston shares a touching post about Matthew Perry.

Jennifer Aniston seemingly compares her life with late beloved friend Matthew Perry, who has left the actress crying for good with her sudden demise.

The American actress, who achieved stardom with her iconic role Rachel Green on the popular television sitcom Friends (1994–2004) and launched a successful film career, was often a source of media attention, especially her relationships with actors Brad Pitt, to whom she was married from 2000 to 2005.

A source close to Aniston has revealed: "It seems as Matthew's sudden death has reborn Aniston's pain as she finds it very difficult to come out from this tragedy."

Aniston’s childhood was also full of sad moments as her parents divorced when she was nine, and she grew up with her mother while her father worked as an actor.

In her new touching post about the "Friends" alum on Wednesday, Aniston also tried reveal how she's feeling over Perry's loss with who she shared some sweet moments.

The 54-year-old compared her pain with him as she added: "We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep."



Undoubtedly, Brad Pitt's ex-wife Aniston's words were describing her feelings as she would surely be crying while penning the heartfelt post to reveal her feelings over the lost of her true friend, who died from an apparent drowning in bathtub at his home on October 28.

David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller in the sitcom as Aniston's on-screen love interest, also paid special tribute to 'generous' Matthew Perry in heartfelt post, saying: "Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity.”