Jennifer Aniston sobs in pain on Matthew Perry's death: 'Loved him deeply'

Matthew Perry died at the age of 54

Jennifer Aniston gave a heartfelt tribute to late Friends co-star Matthew Perry following his sudden and tragic death.

Taking to Instagram the Murder Mystery star began her lengthy caption about Perry: "Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before."

“We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply,” the Morning Show star added.

Aniston, 54, referred to Perry and the other cast members of Friends as her "chosen family," saying that they "forever changed the course" of their life.

“For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die,” she shared.

“His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard.”

The "Cake" actress concluded her speech by sharing with her fans that she has been "laughing and crying and then laughing again" in response to texts she and the "Fools Rush In" star exchanged.

“Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain,” she concluded.

“I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘ could you BE any crazier?’ Rest little brother. You always made my day…”

Matthew Perry died on October 28 in an apparent drowning. He was 54.

