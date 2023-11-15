David Schwimmer mourns death of Matthew Perry: 'Could there be any more clouds?'

David Schwimmer, on Wednesday, paid a moving homage to his late "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry.
The star of People v. O.J. Simpson posted a vintage picture of themselves on set with the 54-year-old actor on Instagram.
“Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity,” Schwimmer captioned the social media upload. “I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery.
“You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes,” he continued. “And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.”
Schwimmer turned the book page and remembered “one of his favorite moments” with his former co-star, gushing, “It makes me smile and grieve at the same time.”
He concluded the lengthy yet loving caption with: “I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around — ‘Could there BE any more clouds?'”
On October 28, Perry's body was discovered in the hot pool at his Los Angeles residence.
After playing pickleball for two hours, he reportedly went home and requested his helper to do an errand. Later, the employee found Perry unconscious in his jacuzzi and dialled 911.
