Why Jacob Elordi rejected replacing Henry Cavill as Superman

Jacob Elordi didn’t want to fill in Henry Cavill’s shoes for the role of Superman.

During an interview with GQ on Monday, Elordi, 26, reflected on his career and said he’s ever encountered a role that felt like a step too far.

“Well, they asked me to read for Superman. That was immediately, ‘No, thank you.’ That’s too much. That’s too dark for me,” he told the outlet.

Though the Priscilla star’s six-foot-five heavy built would be ideal for portraying virtually any superhero, Elordi simply doesn’t resonate with superhero movies.

“I like to make what I would watch, and I get very restless watching those movies,” he admitted.

When asked if he could ever see himself in a superhero film, the Kissing Booth actor jokingly gave a diplomatic answer, though his sentiments were clear.

“Not particularly, no,” he admitted, immediately adding, “I’ve always been told to say a rounded answer or my agent will get mad at me. ‘Anything can happen!’ And obviously, anything can happen, but at this stage in my life, I don’t see myself having any interest in that.”

The Man of Steel was most recently portrayed by Henry Cavill over a decade ago, with David Corenswet set to reprise the role in 2025’s Superman: Legacy.