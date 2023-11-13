Meghan Markle to support Prince Harry during 'deeply personal' situation

Meghan Markle will reportedly offer all the support she can as a loving partner to Prince Harry after it emerged that The Crown will be showing his late mother Princess Diana’s death in its final series.
As per PR expert Mayan Riaz, while speaking to The Mirror, the Duke of Sussex will be going through a challenging time as the show will be referencing Princess Diana's tragic passing.
While the actual accident will not be played out, it will still serve a reminder of the "painful experience" for him.
During this time, the former actress will reportedly step up to give Prince Harry a shoulder to lean on.
"It's fair to suggest that Harry acknowledges that The Crown is a fictionalised drama series based on historical events and he recognises that it may generate public interest. The loss of his mother was a deeply personal and painful experience for him and his brother," she said.
"While he may understand that the show aims to entertain and inform audiences, he may hope that viewers will remember that it is not an accurate depiction of the emotions he and his brother experienced during that period of their lives. Meghan will support Harry in private, as a loving and supportive partner, just as she has done throughout."
