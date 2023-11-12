Prince Harry, Meghan Markle still keep up with 'date nights'

The Sussex couple have been keeping their romance alive

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly taking it one step at a time with their intentions of living a normal life after the couple was recently seen going out for date nights and enjoying concerts.

Following a Katy Perry concert and a romantic getaway to a Caribbean island PR consultant Laura Perkes claimed that the couple hoped to find some normalcy by “having fun together”.

"After a turbulent few years and allegations that the couple were living separately just a few months ago, it's nice to see them having fun together,” she told Mirror.

Elaborating on the pair’s outings without their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Perkes said that it was likely because the couple wanted to keep the romance alive in their relationship.

"Any couple with young children knows how important 'date nights' are, and Harry & Meghan are no exception. They both seem really relaxed, which is the opposite of how they often appear during public appearances," she added.

"The couple are good friends with Katy (Perry) and Orlando Bloom, so attending her last Vegas show is what you'd expect friends to do.”