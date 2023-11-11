Hannah Waddingham secretly dating musical theatre star Alfie Boe?

Hannah Waddingham reportedly had a discreet romantic involvement with musical tenor Alfie Boe. earlier this summer.

They were romantically involved in May when the Ted Lasso star hosted the Eurovision Song Contest, but it appears the relationship has come to an end.

A source revealed to The Sun that those close to Hannah, 49, managed to 'sneak Alfie in backstage' during Eurovision to keep the relationship under wraps.

The pair have moved in similar circles for years but have always been dating other people.

Yet at the end of last year they began dating and enjoyed a couple of dinners at places like Scott's in Richmond.

The source said: 'With Hannah's career massively in the ascendancy, she was keen to let her work, not personal life, do the talking so they deliberately kept things quiet.

'It was especially hard to keep things under wraps during the madness of Eurovision when all the spotlight was on her.

'But they managed to sneak Alfie in backstage and kept things low-key. Things have fizzled out but they remain on friendly terms.'

It comes after as she strolled down the green carpet for the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony with Prince William, it was Waddingham who captured attention in her stunning attire, complemented by Marilyn Monroe-esque tightly tousled curls.