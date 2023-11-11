Patrick Dempsey calls a man of ‘heart of gold’ after ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title

Patrick Dempsey has recently been called as a man of heart of gold after Sexiest Man Alive title.



The Grey’s Anatomy alum won fans hearts after he showed support to the medical staff in his hometown of Lewiston, Maine on social media.

On Friday, Patrick took to Instagram and posted a series of photos of him alongside the staff who took part in helping victims from Maine’s mass shooting on October 26.

In the first photo, the Sweet Home Alabama actor was seen smiling as he put his arms around workers. In the second photo, he poses next to a group of students from Tree Street Youth.

In the caption, Patrick wrote, “I was able to spend time with first responders, mental health professionals, medical professionals and other local organisations. All of whom are dedicated to healing and bringing together my hometown community of Lewiston.”

“The road to recovery is long, but I am thankful for all helping those affected by this recent tragedy, continued the 57-year-old.

One of his followers commented, “Sexiest man (People mag) but also a heart of gold. Once a Mainer, forever a Mainer!”

“May be the sexiest man, but genuinely a beautiful soul. Thank you for never forgetting where you came from,” another remarked.



After the shooting last month in his hometown, the actor penned a heartfelt statement over the loss of precious lives.

“I am shocked, and deeply saddened by last night’s tragedy in my hometown, Lewiston, Maine,” he said.

Patrick mentioned, “Maine’s great strength is its sense of community, and now we are being asked to come together to support everyone that has been devastated by this senseless act.”

“My family and I are heartbroken for their victims, their families, and the community,” added the actor.