Kris Jenner wishes her ‘amazing man’ Corey Gamble a happy 43rd birthday

Kris Jenner had all the love for her beau Corey Gamble on his 43rd Birthday.

In fact, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 68, poured out her heart for Gamble in a sweet birthday tribute posted to her Instagram on Friday.

“Happy birthday to my most amazing man @coreygamble!!,” Jenner captioned the carousel post containing pictures of the high-profile couple glammed up for black tie events and costume parties over their near-decade-long relationship.

“Thank you for all you bring into my life and for loving me the way you do. I love making the most beautiful memories together,” she gushed.

“You are so amazing and I’m always so proud of you. I love you!!,” the birthday wish concluded, alongside multiple lovey-dovey emojis.

Jenner, the mastermind behind Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and Gamble, a talent manager with industry giant Scooter Braun, first sparked dating rumours in 2014 after linking up at a mutual friend’s birthday party in Ibiza, Spain.

The couple recently sparked engagement rumours after Jenner posted a Valentine’s Day picture with her ring finger adorned with a sparkling diamond ring.

However, Jenner claimed in a 2018 Divorce Sucks! with Laura Wasser podcast that though she will “never say never,” marriage is something that is “just not what [she] thinks [she] needs to do again based on [her past marriages].”