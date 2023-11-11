Megan Fox shares regret over new massive arm tattoo: ‘I have to rework’

Megan Fox is having regrets over some major body ink that she recently got.

In the recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Transformers alum, 37, told the host that she recently got a tattoo.

“I just got one that I don’t like that I have to rework,” the actress shared. “It’s my entire arm, so not a big deal,” she noted sarcastically. She then added that it “will be fine,” as she plans to “save that one.”

It appears that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress got the tattoo very recently since she was spotted with bare arms in New York on Tuesday for the reading of her debut poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

While Fox did not go into the details of her ink, she did talk about why she was having second thoughts.

“As they get older you regret them because they just don’t look good anymore because they oxidise,” she said. “It’s not words you want associated with your body ever.”

Fox has tons of art dedicated to her favourite quotes and some matching ink with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

In total the star has 20 tattoos, some of which are quite visible while the others are placed in some risqué places, via People Magazine.