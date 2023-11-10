Keke Palmer files for full custody of son after alleged abuse from ex Darius Jackson

Keke Palmers files for full custody of son after alleged abuse from ex Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer is seeking protection for herself and her eight-month-old son from her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Darius Jackson, who she claimed physically and emotionally abused her.

On Thursday, Palmer, 30, filed for a temporary restraining order against Jackson, 29, together with a request for sole legal and physical custody of their infant son.

In court documents obtained by Page Six, Palmer detailed “many instances of physical violence, “ including “hitting [her in front of [their] son,” “spewing profanities about [her] to [their] son,” and “threatening to kill himself with a gun if [she left him,” to name a few.

As far as her custody petition goes, Palmer elected to pay for the “reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth,” but wants both parties to be responsible for their respective legal fees.

The filings further show that the court “may make orders” for child support and “issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party.”

After being together for over two years and welcoming their son together in February this year, Palmer and Jackson were reported to have split in August, per People Magazine.

Though the fitness instructor slammed the online rumours, he and Palmer have not been on amicable terms recently.