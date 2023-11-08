Scarlett Johansson addresses the need of food security for all: Watch

Scarlett Johansson has recently addressed the need of food security for all in the United States.



In a new video posted by Feeding America, The Avengers star said, “Food isn't just fuel to live — it's fuel to grow.”

“My family relied on public assistance to help provide meals for us,” she continued.

Scarlett mentioned, “These meals fuelled my involvement in theatre and the arts as a child, which fostered my love for acting.”

In the clip, the Black Widow actress pointed out, “The Feeding America network of food banks helps millions of people put food on the table. When people are fed, futures are nourished.”

“Join the movement to end hunger and together, we can open endless possibilities for people to thrive,” stated the Asteroid City actress.

Not only that, Scarlett also penned a blog in which she talked about her collaboration with Feeding America.

The Oscar winner recalled how she and her twin brother Hunter Johansson relied on their public school’s free lunch program, as they would be able to “eat hot meals like most of our classmates”.



“Now, as an adult, I have a tremendous amount of gratitude for those meals,” shared the Marriage Story actress.

Scarlett disclosed, “My family relied on public assistance, and the meals I ate at school were part of the free school lunch program — which provides free breakfast and lunch to students from low-income families.”

“Now that I have children of my own, the first thing I worry about is making sure they are provided for and that they are fed and nourished,” remarked the mother-of-two.

In the end, Scarlett added, “I am proud to support Feeding America because I believe in a world without food insecurity.”