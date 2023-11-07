Karrueche Tran makes bold fashion statement while attending Travis Scott's afterparty

Karrueche Tran made a bold fashion statement when she attended the afterparty for Travis Scott's Utopia concert at the PH Day Club in Hollywood on Sunday night. She was joined by her friend Jenny.

The Blasian actress, 35 opted for a daring look that featured a tiny blue denim bra-top, highlighting her well-toned abs.

Karrueche, known for her fashion-forward choices and styling by Bryon Javar, completed her nightclub ensemble with a loose-fitting denim maxi-skirt and black-and-white checkered platform shoes.

In March, hairstylist César DeLeön Ramirêz gave Karrueche a dramatic transformation, cutting her signature long locks into a pixie cut. She also shared a personal and poignant moment of letting go, as she sent her braid and her late father DeVon Minters' ashes into the ocean as part of her grieving process.

'Life is really lifing right now and it was time for me to let go of a lot of old energy,' the three-time Daytime Emmy-winning producer - who boasts 16M social media followers - explained on Instagram.

'I've always wanted to cut my hair short short but never had the balls to do it. I feel like a weight has been lifted. I feel so free and I honestly love it. 'Being able to release my hair in the ocean along [with] some of my dad's ashes was magical - a full circle moment as my dad was also a hairstylist LOL!'

Karrueche has been single since her three-year relationship with retired NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz ended, a period falling between November 2020 and February 2021.