Jonnie Irwin shares good news amid terminal cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin has shared the good news with his fans amid his ongoing battle with terminal cancer.

The presenter, 49, revealed in November that his cancer had spread from his lung to his brain after initially being diagnosed in 2020.

The A Place In The Sun star has kept positive throughout the difficult journey, giving his fans regular updates on his condition.

And it was good news on Monday as he revealed he was returning to British TV to film a home renovation programme for BBC Morning Live in Newcastle.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, he wrote: 'Hope you enjoyed the short film I made for @bbcmorninglive this morning- if you missed it, it’s now on iplayer. The next one is on next Monday morning.'

Fans were delighted to see Jonnie back on TV and commented that he is looking much more like his usual self.

One fan commented: 'Loved it Jonnie. So happy to see you working again. You look wonderful. I'm also stage 4 and you are an inspiration to me. Keep up the great work'.

Earlier this month Jonnie celebrated his seventh wedding anniversary with his beloved wife Jessica Holmes.

The couple have been married since October 2016 and share three sons together, Rex, four, and three-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.