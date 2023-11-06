Katherine Schwarzenegger reveals ‘big new tradition’ with Chris Pratt for Thanksgiving

Katherine Schwarzenegger has her plans for husband Chris Pratt laid out for their upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

The Good Night, Sister author, 33, jokingly revealed to People Magazine that she will be putting the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 44, on kitchen duty from this year.

“I’ll tell you what, this Thanksgiving I’m going to throw that apron on him and that oven mitt and that’s going to be a big new tradition in our family,” the mom of two said.

“He does most of the cooking in the family. So, we have a great kind of combination of me loving to bake.”

The couple began dating in 2018 and married the following year. They share two daughters, Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 17 months. Meanwhile, Pratt also shares 11-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Schwarzenegger also touched up on whether her family will be dressing up in matching outfits.

She shared that she hasn’t yet received any push back from her daughters for same outfits.

“But I also look at myself and I’m 33 and I match my mom and my sister still. [However], I feel like my sister and I went through a phase where we were like, ‘We do not want to be matching.’”

“My mom and my older daughter, Lyla, try to do everything matching,” she added.

So, I’m really excited as we go into this holiday season that they have another outfit to be matching in, because they are very connected in that way.”