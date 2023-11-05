Kylie Minogue gets furious about continuous heartbreaks: 'Unlucky in love'

Australian music icon and singer Kylie Minogue has been candid about her new single status following the breakup of her five-year relationship earlier this year.



After their breakup earlier this year, Kylie, who had been dating GQ magazine editor Paul Solomons since 2018, is now unmarried.

The 55-year-old has dated Lenny Kravitz, French actor Olivier Martinez, Jason Donovan, and INXS vocalist Michael Hutchence in the past.

The former Neighbours star also disclosed that she wishes people would "move on" from her romantic life, citing "a love of gossip" as the driving force behind it.

The singer also expressed her dissatisfaction with the public's continued interest in her personal life and her ups and downs in relationships.

Talking to Vogue Australia, Kylie said: "There’s a level of acceptance that that’s the way it is, and I think mostly it’s driven by, we all love a bit of gossip."

"It’s kind of like, what would’ve happened over the fence forever ago. But it would be great to move on from the 'she’s lucky in love, she’s unlucky in love' because it’s just not that simple."

She added: "I wonder if a lot of that started with the fact that I was Scott and Charlene or Kylie and Jason. It seems slightly disproportionate to me, where [public interest] is disproportionate to the other stuff that you do."

Kylie clarified that she appreciates her fans' interest in her happiness. The singer continued: "When it’s good, it’s well-meant, good intentions," before she paused for a moment and added: "But I’m happy where I am—I just will state that!"