Vanessa Hudgens confesses she’s ‘big fan’ of active meditation: Here’s why

Vanessa Hudgens has recently confessed she’s a “big fan” of active meditation and yoga in her new interview.



Speaking to PEOPLE at Raise the Bar for American Express Business Gold in New York City, the High School Musical star said, “I'm a big fan of an active meditation.”

“I feel like doing yoga is such an amazing form of an active meditation because there's nothing better when you're in your flow, your mind is clear,” explained the actress.

Vanessa stated, “I wish I could say I meditate more, but it really takes persistence to make that a part of your daily routine.”

“I don't meditate as much as I would like to,” she remarked.

Vanessa pointed out, “You're getting a sweat on. You just are super, super present. I feel like that's the point. Whatever can take you out of your mind, and put you into the present is an active meditation.”

Meanwhile, the actress previously told Entertainment Tonight how she met her now fiancé Cole Tucker on a Zoom meditation group.

“Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random. Zoom, you've got to love it,” she said.

Reflecting on her relation with Cole, the actress added, “He's just kind of perfect for me.”

“I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more,” she concluded.