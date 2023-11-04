Prince Harry strikes a deal to 'betray' Princess Diana

file footage

Prince Harry is believed to have been paid a pretty penny by Netflix to maintain his silence on the upcoming season of The Crown.



The final season of the show based on British monarchy is set to premiere later this month, and will chronicle the events surrounding the shocking death of Princess Diana, Harry and Prince William’s late mother.

While the oldest son of King Charles is said to be “sickened” with the streaming platform at the prospective exploitation of the tragedy, the Duke of Sussex’s deafening silence is palpable.

For the unversed, the Spare author and his wife Meghan Markle has frequently collaborated with Netflix since quitting the Firm as a part of their multi-million-dollar deal.

“Harry and Meghan's operation with Netflix is chicken feed compared to the importance that they placed upon The Crown,” expressed Lady Colin Campbell in an interview with GB News.

“And let's wait and see, once this is all done and dusted, how long Harry and Meghan's association with Netflix is going to last, because what they have done is they have bought Harry's silence with, you know, dangling a few million carrots underneath his nose,” she explained.

“So it's a really interesting dynamic. And I mean, you know, nobody could pay me enough money to betray my parents. But I suppose Harry's a different case,” the royal expert lamented.