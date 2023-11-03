Céline Dion gives sneak peek of her outing with sons

Céline Dion is spending precious time with her children as they celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season.



Monday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Dion and her sons watched the Montreal Canadiens take on the Vegas Golden Knights. The 55-year-old rock icon shared a recent Instagram photo of the "fun time" that included several uncommon group shots.

"They played so well, what a game," added Dion in the caption. "Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season!"

Following the game, Dion, her son René-Charles, 22, and her twins, Nelson and Eddy, 13, are seen interacting with the Canadiens. In addition to posting a video of the singer's visit on X, the original name of Twitter, the crew also sweetly commented on the post, saying, “Thank you for the beautiful moment, Celine!”

The My Heart Will Go On vocalist was given a stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in December. This rare and terminal neurological condition can result in crippling muscle spasms.

Dion had to postpone all of her planned tour dates through April 2024 after receiving the diagnosis in May. She sent her followers an emotional statement along with the news in a press release that was posted on X.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again... and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything until I'm really ready to be back on stage... I'm not giving up… and I can't wait to see you again," the statement read.