Stephen Colbert reveals Taylor Tomlinson will join as host of late-night show

Stephen Colbert has recently revealed Taylor Tomlinson will host CBS’ After Midnight show on Wednesday.



According to PEOPLE, Taylor’s show will begin in 2024 on the same time slot as that of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The outlet reported that Taylor’s upcoming late-night show will focus on Comedy Central’s “@midnight” and Stephen will serve as an executive producer of the show.

Stephen shared this news after he informed the audience that there would be a new late-night show joining the CBS lineup.

Later, Stephen invited Taylor on stage where she expressed her excitement for her new gig.

“I've never had a real job,” quipped the 29-year-old.

Taylor continued, “No I’ve been doing stand-up since I was 16, which is not a job.”

“So, like this has been a really fun couple of months like I was on TikTok searching like how to nail a job interview — TikTok is Google for children,” she jokingly said.



Stephen chimed in and stated, “As it turns out, the best part of having one of these jobs is being able to find and hire really good people.”

“We are thrilled to be reunited with our friends at Funny Or Die. My hope is that, every night, After Midnight will be just as ridiculous as the internet is every day,” remarked Stephen in a press statement shared by the outlet.

Stephen added, “Plus, the original @midnight aired after The Colbert Report, so welcoming this new show to 12:30 feels like coming home.”

Meanwhile, After Midnight will be available to stream on Paramount+ in early 2024.