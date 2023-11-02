Matthew Perry was working on a biopic, wanted Zac Efrom to play his younger self

Matthew Perry liked Zac Efron’s portrayal of his younger version in 17 Again so much that he wanted him to do it again for a biopic he was working on before his untimely death.

Entertainment reporter Athenna Crosby, who recently identified herself as “one of the last people” to speak to the Friends star before his shocking death, told Entertainment Tonight that the late actor “wanted to make a movie about his life.”

Not only that, but Perry wanted none other than his 17 again co-star to play his younger version.

“He had worked with Zac Efron in the past on a movie, and he said that he wanted Zac Efron to play him as a younger version [of himself] and that he was gonna ask him soon to do that,” Cosby revealed of her close pal.

The 25-year-old model further added that Fools Rush In actor was quite “enthusiastic” about the new project and was “absolutely looking forward to life” before his untimely death on Saturday.

Perry was only 54 years old when his lifeless body was discovered in his Jacuzzi at his California home.

Just a day prior on Friday, TMZ photographed him having lunch with a mystery woman at Hotel Bel-Air, who recently took to Instagram to identify herself and pay tribute to her “close friend” Perry.