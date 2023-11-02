CJP Isa-led bench hears pleas seeking timely polls

View of the Supreme Court building. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan is conducting a hearing on the pleas calling for general elections to be conducted within the 90-day period after the dissolution of the assemblies.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faiz Isa and consisting of Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aminuddin Khan is hearing the pleas.



The pleas have been filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and others to ensure that polls in the country are conducted in a timely manner.

In the previous hearing, CJP Isa observed that it was “not possible” to meet the 90-day deadline for holding elections and lamented the lack of preparations of the petitioners.

The CJP in his written orders given in the court stated that the petitioners were contending that the census was notified as an excuse to delay the elections.

“The petitioners said that holding the election in 90 days is a constitutional requirement. According to the petitioners, elections are not possible within 90 days after the delimitation of constituencies and the census,” said the court.

He also that the bench had two questions to answer as to who was responsible for announcing the date of the polls and the other was if elections could be held within 90 days.

The court then issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government in the case.

Today's hearing

At the outset of the hearing, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) counsel Farooq Naek told the court that his party had submitted the request to become a party in the case.

After this, PTI's lawyer Ali Zafar started his arguments by saying that the party has limited its petition to only seeking timely elections.

"Elections must be held within 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies as per the Constitution," he stressed.

At this, CJP Isa said that the plea seeking polls within a 90-day period has then become ineffective. "The court was told that it was impossible to hold polls within 90 days in the previous hearing," he remarked.

Zafar then said that PTI only wants elections.

He further said that there won't be any parliament and law if elections are not conducted.

"Giving a date and schedule of elections are two different things. President Dr Arif Alvi had written a letter to hold consultations with the ECP," he remarked.

The CJP observed that the president had written in his letter that the court should look into the matter of elections.

"Is the president saying that court should take notice of the issue pertaining to elections?" he questioned.

At this, Zafar replied that the president had said that the court can also review the matter.

CJP Isa then said that the president did not give any date for elections in his letter. "Did the president not fulfil his constitutional duty?" he asked.

Zafar said that the president fulfilled his responsibility by consulting on the elections.

On this point, Justice Minallah asked why the president wrote the letter in September and not on August 15 after the assemblies were dissolved on August 9.

"Did the president only ask the Supreme Court verbally to take notice of the matter?" asked CJP. He further said that the head of state wrote the letter to the ECP and not to SC.

CJP Isa then questioned whether the apex court had the authority to give a date for polls. "Is it necessary for the president to consult the prime minister to give a date?" he inquired.

Zafar replied that consultations are not necessary as the president has his own constitutional duty to give a date.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.