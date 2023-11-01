Matthew Perry praised for contribution to Friends’ script

File Footage

Matthew Perry’s sad demise has recently left a void in the entertainment industry as his sitcom Friends producers recalled star’s comic talent in writing the script.



It is reported that Perry only had an access to contribute to scripts even though hit show’s producers kept an open-door policy to the writers’ room at the time.

Dishing out details about his writing process, Perry said, “I’ve always liked writing, I was in the writers’ room for Friends and there were only 20 people in there.”

“Like 15 guys and five women, and they had a pie chart drawn up, so each character would have the same amount of time, and have the same amount of scenes,” explained the late actor.

Perry stated, “The process came from him simply hanging out there, pitching jokes.”

“It’s not that I was ‘allowed’ to [be in the room], it’s that I was the only one who wanted to go, so I went,” added the late actor.

Perry was found dead on Saturday (28 October), reportedly having drowned in his hot tub at his Los Angeles' home.