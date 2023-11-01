Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian Bratz up Halloween with doll makeover

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian took up the look of Bratz Dolls this Halloween Tuesday collaborating with BFFs Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson.



The group of four, each donning a distinct hue, sported identical berets, houndstooth ensembles, and dazzling Bratz purses.

The 43-year-old Skims mogul looked amazing in a pink miniskirt and a crop top with a sheer button-down atop it. Her lengthy white stockings and extremely high platform shoes finished the ensemble.

Khloé, 39, rocked a bodice-style little dress over a white turtleneck and thigh-high black boots. She was dressed in yellow.

Pierson chose a black-and-white blazer dress with black boots, while Halcro dressed like Kim in a low-cut blue number and long white stockings.

Shortly after Kim revealed her first costume of the day, co-ordinating in "Clueless" ensembles with her oldest daughter North West, the two Kardashian sisters posted images from the shooting to Instagram.





They aren't the first Kar-Jenners, though, to change into the fabled doll.

Actually, earlier this year, sister Kylie Jenner announced a partnership with the company.

Bratz's debuted its first-ever celebrity collaboration in August, showcasing six "Bratzified" looks of Jenner from some of her most iconic moments, such as her Met Gala dresses from 2019 and 2022.