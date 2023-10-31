John Stamos reminisces Matthew Perry’s kind gesture during Friends shoot

John Stamos honoured the late Matthew Perry by sharing the comedian’s sweet gesture for him when he made a cameo appearance on Friends.

Stamos, who appeared as a prospective sperm donor for Chandler and Monica in one of the episodes of famous television sitcom, heaped praise on his friend Perry’s down to earth nature.

The Full House actor shared a clip from his special cameo appearance on Instagram and wrote, "Matthew and I had been friendly long before “Friends” So, when I guest stared as Zach, the prospective sperm donor for Chandler and Monica, I hung with him a lot."

Stamos said, "I was standing at the back stage and getting ready for my entry, Perry whispers, 'The audience is going go crazy when they see you! Get ready for some loud screams.'"

The actor shared that as he walked through the door, there was complete silence which left him so embarrassed.

Stamos further added that when he finish his scene and was going back to his dressing room, "Matt walks over to the studio audience: 'Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for John Stamos! You guys probably didn’t recognize him at first because it’s so much better looking in person!'"



Stamos said that he will remember Perry’s kind gesture for the rest of his life.

"I never forgot that and the world will never forget you. rip Matthew Perry," he concluded.