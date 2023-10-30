Gwyneth Paltrow's tribute to ex Matthew Perry: 'Magical summer' before 'Friends'

Gwyneth Paltrow fondly remembers romantic encounter with late Matthew Perry.

Gwyneth Paltrow, the Oscar-winning actress, has joined the ranks of celebrities paying tribute to the beloved star Matthew Perry.

Paltrow reminisced about a touching moment from her past, where she shared a romantic encounter with Perry, just before he skyrocketed to fame with Friends.



She vividly described their meeting in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts, where both of them spent most of the summer engrossed in theatrical performances.

Gwyneth remembered Perry as "so funny, so sweet, and so much fun to be with," suggesting that their connection went beyond mere friendship.

"We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass," she revealed, painting a picture of a truly enchanting summer.

Describing that period, Paltrow revealed that Perry was understandably nervous, hoping that his "big break" was on the horizon. As we now know, it indeed was, as Friends went on to become an international sensation.

Paltrow, known for her roles in films like "Shakespeare in Love," reminisced about their friendship, acknowledging that they remained close for a time before eventually drifting apart.

However, she expressed her happiness at every reunion with him over the years.



