Matthew Perry eerily photographed lounging in same jacuzzi where he died

Matthew Perry looked relax in jacuzzi days before his tragic death

Matthew Perry’s last Instagram post in which he was seen relaxing at his home’s jacuzzi surfaced on the internet following the actor's tragic death due to apparent drowning.



Just six days ago before his demise, the Friends star shared his photo from his residence’s hot tub on social media.

In the picture, the comedian can be seen wearing headphones as he leaned towards the edge of Jacuzzi.



"Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman," he captioned his post.



Perry was allegedly discovered lifeless by the police at the same jacuzzi on October 28.



As per TMZ, no foul play is suspected, as first-responders were summoned to the residence for cardiac arrest.



The sudden passing of Perry has left the entertainment industry and his fans in a state of shock and sorrow.



Under the comments section of the above mentioned post, the actor’s well-wishers honoured the versatile artist for bringing smiles on the faces of millions.

One fan wrote, "Thank you for all of the laughter and joy you brought to the world. I hope you are at peace, and know how much you were beloved - truly beloved - by the world. Rest peacefully, F.R.I.E.N.D."