King Charles unlikely to heal rift with Prince Harry in time for 75th birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are anticipating quite a few snubs in the upcoming month.
As King Charles nears his 75th birthday on November 14, uncertainty about the Sussexes’ attendance to celebrate the milestone grows more unlikely.
According to The Prince’s Foundation, Scotand will mark the monarch's diamond jubilee birthday with special festivities on its eve.
Meanwhile, The Sunday Times recently reported that His Majesty will “host a ‘low-key’ private party for close family and friends.”
Writing for News.com.au, royal author Daniela Elser reflected on the prospect of the parents-of-two making the guest list, as well as the probability of their attendance.
“Frankly I find it hard to see the Sussexes turn up on Charles’ Clarence House doorstep bearing a decent bottle of California chardonnay and plastered on smiles ready to make nice in very close proximity to the King,” she expressed.
“Just imagine the stilted small talk as footmen pass around limp Waitrose vol-au-vents and Princess Anne bluntly turns down Meghan’s offer to have her astrological natal chart done,” Elser continued.
“In all likelihood, Charles’ birthday will probably end up being high on organic seed cake and low on emotional fence-mending with a wayward son,” the expert added.
