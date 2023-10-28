Jay-Z recalls how he, Beyoncé almost named daughter Blue Ivy something else

Beyoncé and Jay-Z almost named their daughter, Blue Ivy, something entirely different.
The Story of O.J rapper, 53, revealed on his Friday CBS Mornings interview that Blue’s name was originally “supposed to be Brooklyn,” a potential nod to the New York City borough where he was born and raised.
But luckily, Jay-Z told host Gayle King, the power couple went with the unique moniker Blue for a very sweet and sentimental reason.
During the course of Beyoncé’s pregnancy, the expecting father would affectionately refer to his daughter-in-the-womb as “Blueberry.”
“It was a nickname. It was just natural,” he recalled.
But as they kept using it in doctor’s appointments and sonograms, the placeholder name began to feel more like her real name than a nickname.
“We just took the ‘berry’ off of it and called her Blue,” the doting father explained.
The musical icons, who tied the knot in 2008, announced their pregnancy to the world in 2011 when Beyoncé, at the end of her MTV Music Awards performance of Love on Top, unbuttoned her blazer and caressed her stomach to confirm that she was with child.
Blue Ivy Carter, 11, was born on January 7th, 2012.
