Kelly Clarkson shares secret ingredient to drastic weight loss journey

File Footage

Kelly Clarkson has recently spilled her secret to drastic weight loss journey.



A source told In Touch that Kelly didn’t use Ozempic for her weight loss after the rumours sparked on social media, saying the musician focused on her diet and fitness.

“She’s limited her sugar and carb intake. She's cut out soda, chips, biscuits, cheese and tortillas,” claimed an insider.

The source continued, “She's added exercise, mostly cardio, into her weekly routine.”

After her disciplined fitness regime, the insider revealed, “Kelly has lost about 40 pounds. She feels amazing.”

Earlier, OK! reported that Kelly achieved a 15-pound mark in her weight-loss journey.

“Clarkson is finally back on a healthy eating plan, and it's already starting to show,” another source revealed to RadarOnline.com at the time.

The insider added, “She's on a regimented, balanced diet that's low on carbs and calories but high on protein.”

In 2018, Kelly shed 37 pounds as she pointed out that she took “lectin-free” diet from Dr. Steven Gundry's book The Plant Paradox to help lose weight.

Meanwhile, the singer’s divorce battle from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock led her to put back on some pounds.

“Kelly, like many people, can be an emotional eater, so she gained weight during the divorce,” the source told the outlet.