Kelly Clarkson shares secret ingredient to drastic weight loss journey

Kelly Clarkson has recently spilled her secret to drastic weight loss journey.
A source told In Touch that Kelly didn’t use Ozempic for her weight loss after the rumours sparked on social media, saying the musician focused on her diet and fitness.
“She’s limited her sugar and carb intake. She's cut out soda, chips, biscuits, cheese and tortillas,” claimed an insider.
The source continued, “She's added exercise, mostly cardio, into her weekly routine.”
After her disciplined fitness regime, the insider revealed, “Kelly has lost about 40 pounds. She feels amazing.”
Earlier, OK! reported that Kelly achieved a 15-pound mark in her weight-loss journey.
“Clarkson is finally back on a healthy eating plan, and it's already starting to show,” another source revealed to RadarOnline.com at the time.
The insider added, “She's on a regimented, balanced diet that's low on carbs and calories but high on protein.”
In 2018, Kelly shed 37 pounds as she pointed out that she took “lectin-free” diet from Dr. Steven Gundry's book The Plant Paradox to help lose weight.
Meanwhile, the singer’s divorce battle from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock led her to put back on some pounds.
“Kelly, like many people, can be an emotional eater, so she gained weight during the divorce,” the source told the outlet.
Kate Moss opened up about the keys to her timeless radiance in a rare interview
Lily Allen and David Harbour tie the knot in Las Vegas ceremony three years ago
Al Pacino with Noor Alfallah welcomed baby in June 2023
Prince Harry misses his homeland of the United Kingdom, while Meghan is enjoying her high-flying life
King Charles III's 'reign will be much more about Prince William and Kate Middleton'
Previously Nicola opened up about the misconception between her and mother-in-law Victoria Beckham's feud