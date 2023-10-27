Shawn Levy reflects on close friendship with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy has recently opened up about his close friendship with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.



In a new interview with PEOPLE magazine, Levy revealed that the Wolverine star made the “bromance” happen among him and Reynolds.

Sharing details about his first meeting with Jackman in the 2011 movie Real Steel, Levy said, “It's all thanks to Hugh.”

“He predicted this 11 years ago. I vividly remember him saying, ‘I'm friends with this guy Ryan Reynolds, and if you ever meet, you guys are going to never stop working together again’,” stated the 55-year-old.

Calling Jackman’s prediction right, Levy mentioned that he directed Reynolds in two movies, Free Guy and The Adam Project.

“I haven't made a truly close friend since college. Men don't tend to make a lot of friends. But Hugh and Ryan happen to be the two guys that I talk about real life with,” dished the director.

Levy pointed out, “We get together as husbands and guys and dads. And now we get to work together, which has been an absolute blast.”

Meanwhile, Levy also reflected on his meeting with Taylor Swift, adding, “She’s a very fun hang.”

Levy also shared that Swift gave him “dad-cred for life” when the singer and director of All Too Well cast him in her 2021 short movie.

“My daughters are between the ages of 12 to 24, so Taylor Swift has been their only shared idol for that entire span of their lives,” he continued.

Levy remarked, “So, when she asked me to be in the video for All Too Well, and I was able to bring all four daughters to be in that video with me, I got dad cred for life.”