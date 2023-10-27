Why Cher dislikes her own voice

Cher reveals she’s never been a fan of her voice

Cher, popularly known as the Goddess of Pop, recently revealed that she has never been a fan of her music as she never liked her voice.

While speaking about her new album Christmas, the 77-year-old singer criticised her own work over a period of time.

"So I like this album. I'm not a Cher fan, but I like doing it. When I listen to [Christmas], I think this worked out," she shared.



Cher admitted that if she had a choice to change her voice she probably would have another one, but she had to make do with her mother’s voice.

While criticising the tone of voice, the iconic vocalist further said, "It doesn't sound like a man, it doesn't sound like a woman. I'm somewhere more in-between. I have this strange style."



The celebrated artist who received praise from all around the world said that she never liked the way she sings, but rather it was the audience who always showered love on her songs.



Cher recalled her mother's 'soft' voice and compared it with her own by calling it, 'edgy and different.'

The Believe hit-maker called her way of singing 'strange', saying, "I do what you do when you can’t hold a note: I don’t pronounce my Rs. I guess some consonants are hard to sing, so I just got to leave them open."

